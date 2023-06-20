Iran, Pakistan Navy cmdrs discuss issues of mutual interest

Rear Admiral Shahram Irani on Monday visited Naval Headquarters in Islamabad and called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including bilateral and regional collaborations and maritime security in the region were discussed, APP reported.

The Naval Chief Amjad Khan Niazi highlighted Pakistan Navy’s initiatives to ensure maritime security and peace through Regional Maritime Security Patrols.

The visiting Admiral Irani appreciated the Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security.

Later on, the Commander of the Iranian Navy was briefed on Pakistan Navy’s operational capabilities. It is expected that the visit of the Commander of the Iranian Navy will further enhance bilateral collaboration between the two navies.

