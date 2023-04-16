8 terrorists, 2 soldiers killed in NW Pakistan

According to a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an “intense fire exchange” between the security forces and terrorists took place during the operation, Pakistani English-language newspaper Dawn reported.

“Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location." the press release reads adding that resultantly, eight terrorists were killed.

It added that two soldiers — 25-year-old Lance Naik Shoaib Ali, a resident of Parachinar in Kurram district, and 22-year-old Sepoy Rafi Ullah, a resident of Lakki Marwat district — embraced martyrdom after having “fought gallantly”.

The ISPR said weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists who “remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens”.

The ISPR added the sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the vicinity.

“The security forces of Pakistan remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.

On Tuesday, three terrorists were killed by security forces during an IBO in Loesum area of KP’s Bajaur district.

On Monday, three terrorists were killed during an IBO in KP’s Bannu district.

Over the past few months, the law and order situation in the country has worsened, with terrorist groups executing attacks with near impunity across the country.

SKH/PR