Pres. Pezeshkian orders setting up Energy Optimization Org.

The working group meeting was attended by President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Judiciary Chief Mohseni Ejei.

In the beginning, Head of Plan and Budget Organization Pourmohammadi outlined the overall process of the national plan to address gas sector energy imbalances, details of the plan were discussed and reviewed in the presence of the heads of three branches of the government.

President Pezeshkian urged the working group to accurately gather data on household gas consumption to prevent unfair treatment of lower-income groups.

He emphasized that the plan must prioritize fairness and justice in its implementation.

The president also stressed the need to penalize high-consumption users while introducing incentives for low-consumption households.

He highlighted the significance of public education on energy conservation through media and public platforms, noting that each phase of the national plan requires a media strategy, which the working group should address.

To accelerate the implementation of the national plan, the president ordered the formation of the Energy Optimization and Strategic Management Organization.

MNA/Shana.ir