Hezbollah to bury Nasrallah after 60-day ceasefire: official

TEHRAN, Jan. 05 (MNA) – The head of Hezbollah’s Communication and Coordination Committee announced the approximate time and place of burial of Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, the former secretary general of the Hamas movement.

The burial cremony of Seyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary General of Hezbollah will be held at the end of the 60-day ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas Resistance Movement, senior Hezbollah official Wafiq Safa said Sunday during a tour of the site where Nasrallah was assassinated by the Israeli regime.

Speaking in Beirut’s Dahiyeh suburb, Safa confirmed that preparations are also underway for the burial of Nasrallah's successor, Hashem Safieddine, who was also assassinated a few days later.

“Hezbollah is ready to face any aggression in the way it deems appropriate,” Safa added.

Israeli regime assassinated Nasrallah on September 27 last year and Safieddine shortly afterward.

The ceasefire deal to end 13 months of conflict between Israel and the Lebanese Resistance group Hezbollah took effect late in November.

