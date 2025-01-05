Tehran’s non-oil exports up 67% in 8 months: Official

Speaking on the sidelines of a session of Working Group of Tehran province’s non-oil exports promotion on Sunday, Coordinating Deputy of Tehran’s Governor for Economic Affairs Heshmatollah Asgari emphasized that the province’s export of non-oil commodities from March 21 to November 22, 2024 has shown a 67 percent growth.

He said that Tehran province's non-oil exports value in that period was $8.2 billion. This is while, the value of non-oil products exported from the province between March 21 and November 22, 2023 at $4.9 billion, he added.

More than 19 million tons of non-oil products were exported from Tehran province in this year's 8-month period while the province had exported 9.7 million tons of non-oil goods in the same period last year.

