  1. Economy
Jan 5, 2025, 5:07 PM

Tehran’s non-oil exports up 67% in 8 months: Official

Tehran’s non-oil exports up 67% in 8 months: Official

TEHRAN, Jan. 05 (MNA) – An official at Tehran Governor’s Office says that non-oil products exported from Tehran province in the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2024) registered a 67% growth.

Speaking on the sidelines of a session of Working Group of Tehran province’s non-oil exports promotion on Sunday, Coordinating Deputy of Tehran’s Governor for Economic Affairs Heshmatollah Asgari emphasized that the province’s export of non-oil commodities from March 21 to November 22, 2024 has shown a 67 percent growth.

He said that Tehran province's non-oil exports value in that period was $8.2 billion. This is while, the value of non-oil products exported from the province between March 21 and November 22, 2023 at $4.9 billion, he added. 

More than 19 million tons of non-oil products were exported from Tehran province in this year's 8-month period while the province had exported 9.7 million tons of non-oil goods in the same period last year.

MA/6337414

  

News ID 226516
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News