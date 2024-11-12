2 Israeli forces injured in car-ramming op. in West Bank

A Palestinian citizen accelerated his vehicle towards troops and breached a checkpoint, the Israeli army asserted in a statement.

The statement added that the suspect fled the scene, and troops launched a manhunt for the driver.

According to Hebrew-language media outlets, the two soldiers were injured in the limbs and head following the car-ramming attack.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that Israeli forces stormed al-Khader after the incident and closed it off.

Israeli forces imposed a tight siege on the town, and were firing live bullets at anyone moving there, the agency said.

AMK/PressTV