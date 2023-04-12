At least 1 dead, 3 injured in Washington D.C. shooting

A funeral for a homicide victim was being held at the Stewart Funeral Home in northeast Washington around 12.30 p.m. local time when a gunman shot several people who were standing outside, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said at a news conference.

Gunfire broke out around 20 minutes after a funeral ended, he said, Anadolu Agency reported.

“At this point, it appears that several people who were on the block were specifically targeted," said Contee. “We’re unsure why that is, why these people were targeted, more or less why they were targeted at a funeral. We don’t understand that.”

