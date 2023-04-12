  1. World
  2. North America
Apr 12, 2023, 10:23 AM

At least 1 dead, 3 injured in Washington D.C. shooting

At least 1 dead, 3 injured in Washington D.C. shooting

TEHRAN, Apr. 12 (MNA) – One man was killed and three others injured in a shooting Tuesday at a funeral home in Washington D.C., according to police.

A funeral for a homicide victim was being held at the Stewart Funeral Home in northeast Washington around 12.30 p.m. local time when a gunman shot several people who were standing outside, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said at a news conference.

Gunfire broke out around 20 minutes after a funeral ended, he said, Anadolu Agency reported.

“At this point, it appears that several people who were on the block were specifically targeted," said Contee. “We’re unsure why that is, why these people were targeted, more or less why they were targeted at a funeral. We don’t understand that.”

MP/PR

News Code 199397

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News