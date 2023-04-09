Mossad instigated anti-Netanyahu protests, leaked papers show

The assessment was included in a Central Intelligence Update from March 1, found among a batch of sensitive documents from the US Department of Defense which recently appeared online, according to reports on Sunday by several outlets, including the Washington Post and the New York Times, Russia Today reported.

In “early to mid-February” the top commanders of Israel’s foreign intelligence service “advocated for Mossad officials and Israeli citizens to protest against the new Israeli Government’s proposed judicial reforms, including several explicit calls to action that decried the Israeli Government,” the assessment read, as cited by the media. The memo did not contain the names of the Mossad leaders who allegedly made those calls, or any other details.

On Sunday, Netanyahu’s office released a statement on behalf of Mossad, rejecting the reports and slamming the assessment as “mendacious and without any foundation whatsoever.”

In its article the NYT claimed, citing an unnamed defense official, that Mossad chief David Barnea did allow some of the agency’s junior staff to participate in protests, but only in an unofficial capacity.

Last month, several hundred ex-employees of Mossad, including five of its former chiefs, also signed a statement denouncing the judicial reform.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been taking to the streets across occupied Palestinian lands controlled by the Israeli regime since January, after Netanyahu proposed legal changes that would allow parliament to override Supreme Court rulings by a simple majority, grant the government more power in appointing judges, and limit the ability of the top court to review legislation it deems “unreasonable.”

MNA/PR