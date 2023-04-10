1 Palestinian boy martyred, 2 injured in Jericho

Reports said the army raided the refugee camp to arrest activists and during the raid Palestinians confronted the soldiers who opened live fire at them hitting one in the head, chest and stomach, who later died, and two others shot in the lower limbs, WAFA News Agency reported.

The dead was identified as Mohammad Fayez Balhan, 15.

Local sources said the soldiers surrounded the camp from all sides before entering it to arrest activists.

The Zionist regime's army and settlers killed 93 Palestinians so far this year, including 17 minors and one woman.

SKH/PR