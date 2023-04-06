Tel Aviv strikes on Damascus violates international law

On Wednesday, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saeed Iravani, sent a letter to the President of the Security Council and the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, stating that the recent Israeli regime's attack on Damascus was a heinous crime and a clear violation of international laws in Syria.

He considered the recent terrorist attacks of the Zionist regime on Damascus, Syria, which resulted in the martyrdom of two Iranian military advisers, a number of civilians and damage to Syrian infrastructure, as a heinous crime and another clear example of the continuous violation of international laws in Syria.

In this letter, it is emphasized that the Israeli regime continues its aggressive actions against Syria without any consequences and punishment from the international community, especially the United Nations Security Council.

In recent months, the Israeli regime has openly violated humanitarian laws and systematically and deliberately targeted vital infrastructure in Syria, including the international airports of Damascus and Aleppo, which are a vital route for humanitarian aid and relief efforts after the recent Syrian earthquake, Iravani stated.

Noting that the vital infrastructure of Syria has been greatly damaged due to the Israeli regime's aggression, Iran's envoy added, "The international community, especially the UN Security Council, must take decisive measures to end these violations and hold the Israeli regime responsible for all its heinous actions."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly stated clearly that it will take the necessary measures in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter to respond decisively to any threat from the Israeli regime in order to defend its security and national interests," he concluded.

MP/5746946/IranPress