  1. Politics
Feb 28, 2023, 11:04 PM

Iran UN envoy calls for full lifting of anti-Syria sanctions

Iran UN envoy calls for full lifting of anti-Syria sanctions

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – Iranian ambassador to the United Nations called for the immediate, complete, and unconditional cancellation of the unjustified sanctions against quake-ravaged Syria and the increase of humanitarian aid.

Iran's ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations (UN) Amir Saeed Iravani made the remarks at a Security Council meeting on Syria on Tuesday.

He described the recent quake in Syria as devastating that has seriously undermined people's abilities to meet their needs for basic necessities.

Iravani also said that given the dire situation in Syria, humanitarian aid must be stepped up and delivered in an impartial and non-discriminatory manner, without politicizing and conditioning the matter to ensure that the most vulnerable receive the assistance they need.

The envoy further noted that Iran was one of the first countries that immediately went to help amid the humanitarian requests of Turkey and Syria by sending humanitarian aid, adding that Tehran will make utmost efforts to help the people affected in the devastating earthquake.

MNA/IRNA85043839

News Code 197967
Kamal Iranidoost

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News