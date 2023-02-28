Iran UN envoy calls for full lifting of anti-Syria sanctions

Iran's ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations (UN) Amir Saeed Iravani made the remarks at a Security Council meeting on Syria on Tuesday.

He described the recent quake in Syria as devastating that has seriously undermined people's abilities to meet their needs for basic necessities.

Iravani also said that given the dire situation in Syria, humanitarian aid must be stepped up and delivered in an impartial and non-discriminatory manner, without politicizing and conditioning the matter to ensure that the most vulnerable receive the assistance they need.

The envoy further noted that Iran was one of the first countries that immediately went to help amid the humanitarian requests of Turkey and Syria by sending humanitarian aid, adding that Tehran will make utmost efforts to help the people affected in the devastating earthquake.

