Using chemical weapons crime against humanity

Speaking at the United Nations Security Council session on Monday, Iran's ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations (UN) Amir Saeed Iravani said that, being a victim of chemical weapons attacks, Iran condemns the use of such weapons as a crime against humanity and a blatant violation of international law.

Iranian people will never forget how Western countries supported the Saddam regime in its systematic use of chemical weapons against them, Iravani cited, adding that Iran is concerned about the exploitation and politicization of the Convention and Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

Turning to Syria, the Iranian UN ambassador stressed that Iran backs the constructive dialogue between Damascus and OPCW to resolve the remaining issues.

The political approach to the Syrian case is a failed strategy that jeopardizes the process of resolving the remaining issues, he said, adding that any investigation must be impartial, professional, credible, and fully in accordance with the requirements and procedures of the Convention.

Holding monthly meetings on the Syrian file, despite no developments being made, is a waste of the UNSC’s time, he stressed.

