Investigations show Israel behind Isfahan drone attack

In a letter to the Secretary-General of the Security Council, Iravani announced the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its legitimate and inherent right, under international law and the United Nations Charter, to defend its national security and respond resolutely to any threats or wrongful actions by the Israeli regime, whenever deemed necessary.

Iravani, in response to the recent statements of the Zionist authorities, wrote in a letter to the Secretary-General and Rotating Chairperson of the Security Council that "Early investigations suggest that the Israeli regime was responsible for this attempted act of aggression."

The ambassador of Iran to the United Nations wrote, "Furthermore, in a recent interview with CNN on January 31, 2023, the Prime Minister of the Israeli regime, Benjamin Netanyahu, admitted Israel’s involvement in acts of sabotage and terrorism in Iran."

He further noted, "The Israeli regime has openly admitted its involvement in these reprehensible crimes. Hence, it must be held accountable for all criminal and terrorist acts committed against Iran and face the consequences without exception."

The letter added, "In light of the destructive consequences of the Israeli regime’s persistent malicious activities in the region, particularly its threat to use force against Iran’s critical infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities, the United Nations Security Council must fulfill its responsibility under the Charter and condemn Israel's warmongering statements and acts of terrorism, including state terrorism, which pose a serious threat to regional and international peace and security. The Security Council must also demand that the Israeli regime comply with international law and cease its dangerous plans and malicious activities in the region."

Elsewhere, he also explained the principled position of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the current conflict in Ukraine, which is active neutrality and respect for the sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and his objection to the provocative and unjustified statement of a senior Ukrainian official, saying, "This kind of behavior and the thoughtless statement is not only reckless and irresponsible but also a clear violation of international law and the principles set forth in the United Nations Charter. Such belligerent behavior must be firmly condemned and not tolerated."

MP/PR