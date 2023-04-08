Syrian Army kills several terrorists in Latakia countryside

The Ministry of Defense added, “The body of one of the killed terrorists was dragged along with all his equipment and weapons, and he is a foreign national,” SANA reported.

Earlier this month, the Syrian army targeted the headquarters of the terrorists in the area of ​​"Jabal al-Zawiyah" in the southern rift of Idlib, during which 15 terrorists were killed, 4 of whom were affiliated with Jabhat Al-Nusra. The Syrian army also managed to destroy three Al-Nusra terrorist bases along with its military equipment.

Terrorist operations continue in the northwestern areas of Syria while the American occupying forces simultaneously brought dozens of military vehicles into their bases in Syria from northern Iraq through the illegal Al Waleed border crossing.

According to the 2017 agreement among Iran, Russia, and Turkey as the guarantor countries of the Astana Peace Talks, four de-escalation zones were established in Syria.

Three regions came under the control of the Syrian army in 2018, but the fourth region, which includes Idlib province in northwestern Syria and small parts of Latakia, Hama, and Aleppo provinces, is still under the control of terrorist and adversary groups.

At the end of the summer of 2018, the leaders of Russia and Turkey reached an agreement in Sochi, Russia, during which Turkey promised to remove or disarm the terrorists based in this region without bloodshed.

MP/PR