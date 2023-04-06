Tehran-Damascus comprehensive relations at highest level

Sabbagh made the remarks in a meeting with the Iranian Ambassador to Syria Mhedi Sobhani on Thursday.

The Syrian parliament speaker also stressed the need for developing Iran-Syria relations as much as possible, especially in the parliamentary arena.

Sabbagh also appreciated Sobhani's efforts as Iran's ambassador in Damascus in this regard.

Sobhani, for his part, described the future of Iran-Syria relations as bright and called for the continuation of activities to expand the areas of cooperation in various fields.

He also emphasized the importance of the role of diplomacy in strengthening relations between countries.

MP/IRN85075182