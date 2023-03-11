UN envoy calls on intl. community to counter Islamophobia

Iranian ambassador to the United Nations Amir Saeed Iravani made the remarks at the joint session of the United Nations General Assembly and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on the occasion of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

In his remarks, Iravani criticized the constant aggression of the Zionist regime against the Occupied al-Quds and the Palestinian Muslims, as well as the desecration of the Quran in some European countries under the pretext of freedom of speech.

He also slammed the move of some media outlets that have created a hostile and insulting atmosphere against Muslims under the guise of news networks.

"The time has come for the international community, especially international organizations and countries that claim to defend human rights, to fight against spreading hatred against Muslims, who are a significant part of the world's population," Iravani stressed.

The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns any violence against the people because of their beliefs and religion and expresses sympathy with the victims of Islamophobic attacks around the world, the Iranian diplomat added.

