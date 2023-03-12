Iran, US reach agreement on prisoners swap: FM

Saying that the exchange of messages is still ongoing in the JCPOA revival talks, Amir-Abdollahian told national Iranian TV that Tehran and Washington have reached an agreement in recent days regarding the prisoners swap.

If everything goes well on the part of the United States, the exchange will be done in the coming days, he added.

"Since March of last year, a document between us and the American side was indirectly signed and approved in this regard. But the ground for its implementation has now been prepared, and from our point of view, everything is ready, and the American side is in the process of its final technical coordination," Amir-Abdollahian continued.

Referring to the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia on normalizing relations, the top Iranian diplomat stressed that the agreement is not against any country in the region.

"There are issues in the region, including the issue of Yemen, issues related to Syria and Afghanistan, and even related to the conflict in Ukraine, each of which has its own bilateral mechanism," Amir-Abdollahian noted, adding that Iran stresses dialogue and negotiation to resolve these regional challenges and conflicts.

He went on to say that countries naturally act in line with their own interests, adding that the decisions of regional Resistance groups regarding the Zionist aggressions will not be ignored in such agreements.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian foreign minister turned to the talks on lifting illegal sanctions against Iran, saying that Tehran considers removing the baseless accusations against Iran in the IAEA as a redline and attaches great importance to that issue.

He said that during the recent visit of Rafael Grossi to Tehran, desirable progress was made, adding that there is strong cooperation between Iran nuclear agency and IAEA which will have a positive impact on the conclusion of the talks.

Amir-Abdollahian went on to say that he has told the US officials in the exchanged messages that they didn't show the necessary courage in making the final decision, while Iran has rationally offered its ideas very clearly and directly at the negotiating table.

There is favorable ground for concluding the past talks and we are on a good path and we hope for a good result, he concluded.

