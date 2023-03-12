Iran-Saudi agreement step towards building multipolar world

Issuing a statement on his Twitter account, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto welcomed the resumption of diplomatic relations and reopening of the embassies between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The Venezuelan government described the China-mediated agreement as an "important diplomatic achievement", the Venezuelan diplomat said.

The dialogue between nations is the main axis in the implementation of diplomacy under the principles of the United Nations Charter, he also added.

The people and the Bolivarian government hope that the agreement reached between Tehran and Riyadh will pay the way to strengthen peace and security in the region and a further step in building a multi-centered and multi-polar world, he noted.

Following the meeting of Rear Admiral Shamkhani, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), and his Saudi Arabian counterpart in the Chinese capital on Friday, it was agreed that Tehran and Riadh resume diplomatic ties after 7 years.

The three countries of Iran, Saudi Arabia, and China also declared their firm willingness to use all efforts to strengthen regional and international peace and security.

