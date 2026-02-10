Army Air Force at peak readiness to respond to aggressors

Brigadier General Bahman Behmard, Commander of Iran's Army Air Force, made the remarks while meeting with foreign military attaches based in Tehran. He highlighted the invaluable lessons gained from the 12-day war imposed by the Israeli regime and the United States on the country, which have helped the Air Force rebuild its combat capabilities in line with contemporary threats.

“I can assure the people of Iran and our friends around the world that the Air Force is fully prepared and will respond decisively to any act of aggression,” Behmard said.

Referring to the Air Force’s historic role in the 1979 Islamic Revolution, he noted that the service played a pivotal part in the victory through the events of 19 Bahman. “We have always been active in the diplomatic-defense arena as well,” he added.

“Today, we hosted foreign military attaches to demonstrate that while we do not seek war, we stand firmly against any aggressor and will respond decisively,” Behmard stressed.

On drone capabilities, Behmard said, “The Air Force is the cradle of unmanned aerial expertise in the country. Our suicide drones, reconnaissance systems, and aerial patrols are at peak readiness and prepared to execute any mission.”

He stressed that the experiences of the 12-day war have been updated and practiced continuously. “The Air Force is fully ready, especially in the drone domain, to provide an appropriate response to any aggressor,” Bahmard added.

Concluding his remarks, he emphasized the Air Force’s continuous presence in Iranian airspace, “Even as I speak, our pilots and operators are conducting aerial patrols with drones and manned aircraft to ensure the safety and peace of the people. It is a great honor that the Air Force maintains active, continuous coverage of our nation, in both peace and war.”

