Iran armed forces ready for any circumstances: Top gen.

TEHRAN, Feb. 09 (MNA) – Major General Seyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, says that the Iranian armed forces are ready for any scenario to tackle threats as diplomatic efforts continue.

Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, made the comments on Monday in an interview where he highlighted the readiness of the armed forces amid the negotiations and the existence of regional threats, saying that, "Our country's armed forces are ready to carry out their missions under any circumstances. We must be fully prepared as the enemy says something different each time."

Regarding the claim of the Zionist regime officials about the need to talks about the Iranian missiles, he emphasized: "[Benjamin] Netanyahu talks too much."

