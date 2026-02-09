Tehran hosts 2nd Iran-UAE Political Consultation Cmte Meeting

The meeting was held with the participation of Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi and Assistant Minister for Political Affairs and Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates Lana Zaki Nusseibeh.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the results of the first edition of the meeting of Political Consultation Committee meeting between Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Abu Dhabi last year, as well as the process of bilateral relations and various areas of cooperation between the two countries.

In addition, the two sides exchanged views on regional and international developments, emphasizing the importance of strengthening stability and security in the region through dialogue and diplomatic solutions.

Takht-Ravanchi and Nusseibeh expressed their satisfaction with the growing trend of Tehran-Abu Dhabi bilateral relations, emphasizing the continuation of consultations and contacts between the two countries at all levels.

MA/6744238