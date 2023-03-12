China plans new ME summit with Iran's particpation

By Friday, China had brokered a deal to restore relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, which had gone seven years without ties. The broader summit between Iran and the six-nation Persian Gulf Cooperation Council, which hasn’t previously been reported, is on track for later this year, the people said, according to Wall Street Journal.

Many commentators have said that the Iran-Saudi Arabia reapparoachment dealt a heavy blow to the US in the Middle East.

Iran has long called for establishing regional security by the countries of the region themselves without the presence of the powers beyond the region.

Tehran has also called for dialogue among the nations in the region to resolve their problems based on their own capabilities and potential.

MNA