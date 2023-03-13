China's Xi plans Russia visit, meeting with Zelensky

Xi's visit to Russia comes as Beijing, last month, offered a 12-point proposal to end the Ukraine war, suggesting a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia and a gradual de-escalation of the situation that will pave the way to end the war.

Putin said last month that a Xi visit had been agreed upon, though the Kremlin chief gave no date for a possible visit. The American newspaper Wall Street Journal reported last month that a visit to Moscow could take place in April or early May.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow on Monday, "As a rule, announcements of official foreign visits are coordinated synchronously by mutual agreement of the parties."

Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that the Chinese president has also planned to meet with Ukrainian President Zelensky virtually.

MNA/PR