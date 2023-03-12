Tehran-Riyadh agreement end to US hegemony

Saying that the Tehran-Riyadh agreement is in the interest of West Asia and is not against any of the countries in the region, Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi called on the parties to follow long-term honesty and rationality in their relations.

Considering the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia as a sign of the decline of American power, Safavi stressed that the era of the decline of the Zionists and US power has come.

"This agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia, with the mediation of China, was China's second biggest blow to the US," Safavi cited, adding that with reaching this agreement, the post-American era in the Persian Gulf region has begun.

China and Russia will probably continue to help Saudi Arabia to become a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in the future, Safavi said, stressing that this link can act as a barrier against NATO and the military power of the West.

