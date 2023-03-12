Emir of Kuwait sends letters to Raeisi and King Salman

According to the Kuwaiti Al-Anba newspaper, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah congratulated Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi on the agreement between the two countries to resume diplomatic relations.

Appreciating the joint efforts of the two countries in that field, he described the important and constructive agreement as an important step in the direction of achieving security, stability and prosperity in the region and the world and expanding the cooperation between the two countries, which will benefit all the nations and countries of the region.

The Emir of Kuwait also wished the King of Saudi Arabia and the President of Iran health and progress and prosperity for both countries.

MNA/IRN85054945