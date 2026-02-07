  1. World
Explosion reported near US diplomatic facility in Iraq

TEHRAN, Feb. 07 (MNA) – The US Embassy in Iraq says a controlled explosion occurred at one of its diplomatic facilities in Baghdad, without providing details on damage or casualties.

The US Embassy in Iraq announced on Saturday that a controlled explosion occurred at the US Diplomatic Support Center in Baghdad, one of Washington’s diplomatic facilities in the Iraqi capital.

"The Iraqi authorities were notified of a controlled explosion happening on the morning of Saturday, February 7, at the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center, a US diplomatic facility," the US embassy in Baghdad wrote on an X post.

The statement did not provide further details regarding possible damage or casualties.

