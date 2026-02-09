Iran may dilute 60% enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Eslami said that technical and nuclear issues are discussed alongside political matters in the Iran-US negotiations. He noted that Iran’s relations with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are ongoing, adding that the Agency has an unresolved obligation regarding the military attack on facilities under safeguards in June 2025.

The Iranian nuclear chief said that if Iran is under IAEA supervision, holds Agency certification, and is part of the Agency’s credibility framework, the IAEA cannot remain silent about the incident.

Eslami added that for facilities that were not targeted in the Israeli and American strikes in June, IAEA inspectors have carried out visits within the framework of continued cooperation and with authorization from the Supreme National Security Council. He said inspections of sites that were not damaged have taken place after the war, and visits to some other facilities are scheduled in the coming days.

He stressed that Iran’s rights under IAEA regulations must be upheld, noting that the Agency is tasked with encouraging and supporting the peaceful use of nuclear technology for Iran and all nations.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Eslami said that any potential dilution of 60% enriched uranium is contingent upon the full removal of sanctions.

