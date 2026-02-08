Iran armed forces ready to face any level of threat: cmdr.

Speaking in a gathering of commanders to mark the National Army Air Force Day on Sunday, the Commander of the Force said that "the Air Force is moving on the path of fundamental transformation."

"Defending the homeland, family, and standing against enemy threats is a shared duty for all Iranians," he said.

The Commander of the Army Air Force announced the synergy and cooperation with research and knowledge-based centers in the development of his force, saying "In the process of modernization and transformation of the Air Force, as intended by the Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, effective synergy with other organizations, including research and knowledge-based centers, has been achieved."

Brigadier General Behmard continued by referring to the actions of the Air Force in the 12-day imposed war last June, saying that "In the 12-day imposed war, unfazed by enemy attacks, the Air Force, in addition to carrying out scramble missions, air patrols, and unmanned offensive operations, it carried out one of the largest air expansions in the shortest possible time towards the targets of the fake Zionist regime."

He concluded by emphasizing the "unwavering and decisive will of the Islamic Iranian Armed Forces to confront any level of threat."

MNA/IRN86072253