Mutual trust prerequisite of developing Tehran-Riyadh coop.

Speaking about the revival of Tehran-Riyadh relations at a parliament session on Sunday, Ghalibaf stressed that maintaining stability and security in the region and the Persian Gulf without foreign interference has always been the policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The parliament speaker added that Tehran-Riyadh's recent agreement indicates that the main cause of the dispute in the region was the intervention of these powers.

Saying that reviving the relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia can have a positive impact on increasing the level of cooperation between the two countries, Ghalibaf added, "The prerequisite for realizing the development of cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia is to observe good neighborliness and establish mutual trust."

He also called on Riyadh authorities to act vigilantly against the dangers of the anti-Islamic Israeli regime and take a decisive and clear position regarding the plan of normalizing ties with the Zionists.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ghalibaf thanked China, Iraq, and Oman for playing an appropriate role in the Tehran-Riyadh negotiations.

