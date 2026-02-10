Iran to unveil radar satellite Rad 1

Hassan Salariyeh, Head of the Iran Space Agency, confirmed in an interview with the Tasnim News Agency that the country is developing radar satellites in two series, "Rad 1" and "Rad 2."

"We are implementing the design and construction of radar satellites in two families, 'Rad 1' and 'Rad 2'," he stated, adding, "The 'Rad 1' satellite is a radar satellite of the 'SAR' type with a resolution better than 50 meters."

He added that the satellite is now in the assembly phase, completing its final steps, and is expected to be unveiled shortly.

"Also, the 'Rad 2' satellite, whose imaging accuracy is better than 20 meters, is being pursued at the Iranian Space Research Institute, and God willing, the unveiling of this satellite will be done in the coming years," Salariyeh noted, regarding the second model.

Shifting to the benefits of such technology, Salariyeh outlined the key applications of radar satellites, adding, "The most important advantage of radar satellites is that they have the ability to image in spectra and wavelengths other than the visible spectrum (such as X-band and other bands)."

"This feature means that these satellites can easily perform imaging operations regardless of weather conditions, the presence of dust, or whether the environment is cloudy or not," Salariyeh stressed.

He further noted that even in areas where there are covers like snow, it is possible to receive images, and naturally, the exploitation of this technology increases the country's imaging power significantly.

