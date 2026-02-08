Missiles and enrichment ban stay off the table

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reiterated his country’s redlines regarding talks with the United States in an interview with Al Jazeera, making it clear that while Iran remains adamant about its established boundaries, it may be willing to make concessions in other areas, such as the scale and level of uranium enrichment.

Iran’s unwavering redlines, as repeated by Araghchi, are that the country will neither negotiate its missile program nor entirely halt uranium enrichment.

“Enrichment is our legitimate right and must continue. Even bombing failed to destroy our capabilities. We are ready to reach a reassuring agreement on enrichment,” the diplomat stated, adding, “Missiles are never negotiable, as they are a defensive matter.” What Iran wants to get in return is the termination of economic sanctions.

Led by Araghchi for Iran and U.S. Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff—alongside Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner—representatives from both countries held several hours of discussions in Muscat on Friday. While the talks were indirect, with messages relayed through Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, some reports indicate that the two sides greeted each other in person, repeating an occurrence from the previous round of negotiations. That earlier set of discussions, held in April and May of 2025, was derailed by a 12-day U.S.-Israeli bombing campaign against Iran. Americans and Israelis eventually sought a ceasefire following the devastating effects of Iranian missile attacks on the occupied territories and damage to a U.S. base in Qatar.

Trump later said that he had been “in charge” of the aggression since the beginning. He claimed his aim was to “obliterate” Iran’s nuclear program, but his claims have been met with skepticism from analysts who argue he likely knew that attacking Iranian facilities would, at best, only delay the country’s nuclear program by one or two years. They point to his assassination of top Iranian generals, his attempt to kill the country’s top political leaders—including the president, parliament speaker, and judiciary chief—by attacking their meeting, and his fruitless efforts to locate and assassinate Iran’s Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, to contend that Trump’s real aim was to topple the Islamic Republic. During the war, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the Iranian people twice, asking them to take to the streets and help bring down the government while he bombed their country.

Trump made another attempt to topple the Islamic Republic last month. According to recent remarks by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Trump engineered a dollar shortage in Iran, leading to higher inflation and sparking protests. The demonstrations, which remained peaceful for several days, were then infiltrated by armed individuals affiliated with Mossad and the CIA, intelligence reports show. They wreaked havoc across Iranian cities and killed approximately 2,500 people and security forces.

Throughout January, Trump repeatedly promised to attack Iran and urged rioters to seize government institutions; however, reports indicate he ultimately scrapped his attack plans after the unrest was successfully quelled and Iran warned that any new war would be a regional one. The Friday negotiations were arranged after several countries in the region urged Tehran to give diplomacy with the U.S. another chance.

In his interview with Al Jazeera, Araghchi stated that Iran’s nuclear file can only be resolved through dialogue. “Washington attacked us and then returned to the negotiating table,” he noted. The diplomat announced that while no specific date or venue has been set for a second round of talks, both sides believe they should be held soon.

He also addressed the persistent U.S. military threats as American vessels continue to arrive in the Persian Gulf. “It is not possible to attack U.S. territory if Washington attacks us; however, we would strike their bases in the region,” he clarified. Araghchi added that he told the Americans on Friday they have only two options: war or diplomacy. “I told them that our choice is diplomacy, but we are ready for both scenarios.”

The U.S. operates a sprawling network of military sites, both permanent and temporary, across at least 19 locations in the region. Of these, eight are permanent bases situated in Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Approximately 40,000 to 50,000 Americans are stationed at U.S. military sites throughout West Asia.

Iran’s Security Chief, Ali Larijani—who assumed the role following the 12-day war—previously stated that Iran will target American personnel in any future conflict. This statement was welcomed by analysts who have contended for years that Washington will only stop harassing Iran if it is forced to pay a tangible price at home. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a move that would send global oil prices skyrocketing, remains another unexplored option that analysts say must be utilized in the future.

MNA/TT