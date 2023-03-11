FM statement on restoration of Iran-S. Arabia diplomatic ties

"The foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the government of His Excellency Dr. Ebrahim Raeisi in line with the practical implementation of the doctrine of balanced foreign policy, dynamic diplomacy and intelligent interaction, and in line with the goal of realizing the neighborhood policy and in completing the previous effective steps, took another important step. As a result of intensive and pragmatic talks, the Beijing agreement was achieved in order to put the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia on a normal path," the statement of the Iranian foreign ministry said.

"With this initiative, the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran showed its serious determination in to secure the interests of the Iranian nation as well as those of Muslim nations, its friends and neighbors in the region, as well as the use of regional capacities and potentials to realize and consolidate fully-fledged peace and stability and to secure the common and collective interests of the governments and nations of the region. and has designed effective and forward-looking steps," the statement added.

"Expressing its confidence in the role and positive effects of this agreement in securing the shared interests of the two nations of Iran and Saudi Arabia and other nations in the region, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran considers it necessary to appreciate the People's Republic of China for the initiative, hosting and its role in the realization of this agreement and also the effective role of friendly and neighboring governments, Iraq and Oman in that regard," it further read.

MNA