Iran MPs in Bahrain to attend Inter-Parliamentary Assembly

Abbas Golru, a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee in the Iranian parliament, wrote in a post published on his Twitter page that he and two other Iranian parliamentarians arrived in the Bahrain capital on Friday to take part in the 146th session of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly, which is taking place from March 11 to 15.

He noted that the Iranian parliamentary delegation was warmly received by Mamdouh Abbas Ahmed al-Saleh, a member of the Council of Representatives of Bahrain, upon arrival at Bahrain International Airport, Press TV reported.

“There exist bright prospects for [bilateral] relations between the two countries in the future,” Golru noted.

Following days of intensive talks in Beijing, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed on Friday to resume their diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies and diplomatic missions within the next two months.

Saudi National Security Adviser Musaid Al Aiban, who negotiated the agreement with his Iranian counterpart Ali Shamkhani, said that Riyadh “welcomes the initiative of His Excellency President Xi Jinping, based on the Kingdom’s consistent and continuous approach since its establishment in adhering to the principles of good neighborliness.”

He said Saudi Arabia takes “everything that would enhance security and stability in the region and the world,” while “adopting the principle of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve differences.”

“While we value what we have reached, we hope that we will continue to continue the constructive dialogue, in accordance with the pillars and foundations included in the agreement, expressing our appreciation for the People’s Republic of China’s continued positive role in this regard.”

Bahrain welcomed the agreement formed between Saudi Arabia and Iran under the auspices of China to resume diplomatic relations between the two countries, Bahrain’s official news agency BNA reported, citing the foreign ministry.

The ministry “expressed the Kingdom of Bahrain's appreciation for the initiative of the People's Republic of China to host and sponsor the Saudi-Iranian talks, complementing the Iraqi and Omani diplomatic efforts.”

It hoped the agreement would constitute a positive step on the road to resolution of differences, cessation of all regional conflicts through dialogue and diplomatic channels, establishment of diplomatic relations on the basis of mutual understanding, good neighborliness, non-interference in the affairs of other countries, as well as adherence to the charters of the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and international principles.

Bahrain followed Saudi Arabia's decision by severing diplomatic relations with Iran on January 4, 2016, after Iranian protesters, enraged by the execution of prominent Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr Baqir al-Nimr by the Saudi government, stormed its diplomatic mission in Iran.

MNA/PR