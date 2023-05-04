US sanctions have negative effects on Iranians' lives

Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN headquarters in New York Saeed Iravani wrote a letter to the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and President of the United Nations General Assembly Csaba Kőrösi, complaining about the negative consequences of the US unilateral sanctions on the environment, health, wellbeing and life of the Iranian people, arguing that Washington should lift all illegal and unilateral sanctions with environmental impacts that have been imposed on the Iranian nation.

Iravani noted that the US-imposed sanctions on Iran are in contradiction to international regulations and the UN Charter, adding that some of the unilateral sanctions comprise avoiding investment in environmental projects and the achievement of modern technologies concerning environmental progress.

The US created a sophisticated network of economic, financial, and trade sanctions with the aim of isolating the Iranian nation, the diplomat said, adding that the sanctions endangered environmental and health problems in the Islamic country.

The United States must comply with its international obligations and duties under multiple treaties, inter alia, those derived from various international agreements and conventions, including UNFCCC, UNCCD, the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), and Montreal Protocol on Ozone Layer, to protect and improve the global environment, he argued.

The environment is generally assessed as a common heritage of mankind and an integral part of sustainable development. It is therefore expected that the negative impacts of Unilateral Coercive Measures in inhibiting the protection of the environment be adequately highlighted in the relevant UN reports.

SKH/IRN85101043