Iran condemns Israel airstrike on Syria's Aleppo Airport

Kan'ani on Tuesday strongly condemned the aggressive and inhumane attack of the Zionist apartheid regime on the Aleppo International Airport, calling on the international authorities to take immediate and effective action to stop the crimes of the regime.

"While the Syrian earthquake victims in Aleppo are experiencing difficult conditions, the Zionist regime is attacking the Aleppo airport, which is the main route for international aid to reach them, and this is a clear example of a crime against humanity," said the Iranian diplomat.

"Unfortunately, some Western countries and human rights organizations keep silent against the continuation of brutal and inhumane attacks of the Zionist regime on Syria, which is an example of encouraging the regime as an aggressor and violator of human rights and international laws and regulations," he added.

The Israeli regime's aircraft have carried out a new strike against Syria, this time targeting the international airport in the northwestern city of Aleppo.

According to Syrian media, quoting a military source, the Israeli airstrike was carried out early Tuesday from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, west of the coastal city of Latakia.

The military source added that the attack only caused material damage to the runway of Aleppo International Airport, taking the airport out of service.

Syrian media had earlier said that the country’s air defenses intercepted Israeli missiles coming from the direction of the Mediterranean, shooting down a number of them.

The new Israeli strike comes as the international airport in Aleppo is one of the main portals of entry for foreign airplanes carrying humanitarian aid to the victims of the country’s recent devastating earthquake.

The Israeli act of aggression followed another strike earlier in February when the regime's aircraft hit the Syrian capital and areas around it, especially a number of residential buildings in Kafr Sousa neighborhood in central Damascus. Tal al-Masih near the city of Shahba, north of al-Suwayda in southwestern Syria was another target of that attack.

Syria's Health Ministry said five people were killed in the strike, including one soldier, while fifteen others were wounded, some of them critically.

The regime frequently violates Syrian sovereignty by targeting military positions inside the country, especially those of the Hezbollah resistance movement, which has played a key role in helping the Syrian army in its fight against foreign-backed terrorists.

