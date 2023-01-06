Iran thanks Syria's positive interaction with OPCW

Iranian UN envoy Amir-Saeed Iravani expressed appreication to Syria's positive interactions with the OPCW and stressed that heeding the Syrian government's legitimate concern in that regard is necessary.

Speaking at the UN Security Council (UNSC) Thursday session about the Syrian chemical weapons file, Iravani said, since the previous UNSC session in this respect no new event, or development has occurred. The OPCW representative office at the UN, too, has not presented any new point in this respect.

Today's session once again supports the idea that despite the lack of any progress, or evolution in this file, holding regular monthly sessions in this respect is merely waste of UN assets and the time of the UNSC members, said the diplomat of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iravani at the same time made it clear that Iran supports resolving the remaining issues in the Syrian chemical weapons file in the technical path at the OPCW.

In order to reach that end, unbiassed, professional, authentic, and tangible investigations are needed, that must match the requirements and processes of the Chemical Weapons NPT, Iravani said.

