US unilateralism undermining rule of law, UN Charter

Addressing a Thursday UN Security Council open debate titled “Promotion and Strengthening of the Rule of Law in the Maintenance of International Peace and Security: The Rule of Law among Nations”, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saeed Iravani said, “The fundamental principles of the UN Charter such as the sovereign equality of all members, the prohibition of threats or used of force in international relations and the peaceful resolution of conflicts, should act as a framework for advancing the rule of law within the United Nations."

“Some member states, in particular, the United States, consistently misuse the authority and power of the UN using the UN as a tool to exert pressure on sovereign states in pursuit of their own political agenda and to further their unilateral actions,” he added.

The diplomat underlined that the adoption of such “illegal actions” in the Security Council has “detrimental impacts on international peace and security.”

“This is especially evident in the Middle East,” he said, providing examples of the Security Council’s failure to address the ongoing atrocities and human rights violations committed by the Israeli regime in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, the acts of aggression and occupation against Syria’s national sovereignty, and “hasty and irresponsible” withdrawal of the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) forces from Afghanistan.

Iravani described unilateralism as a “serious threat to the rule of law” which impedes international cooperation and peace and security, Press TV reported.

“The ongoing illegal unilateral acts by the United States as a permanent member of the Security Council against sovereign states such as Iran and coercing other member states to participate in these illegal actions or face repercussions undermine the rule of law and violate the UN Charter,” said the Iranian diplomat.

He went on to name some “clear examples” of how Washington has undermined the UN system with regard to acts against Iran such as withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), imposition of unilateral coercive measures in flagrant violation of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, the illegal action in depriving Iran of its rights as an elected member of the commission of the status of women, and open defiance of International Court of Justice’s provisional order to lift sanctions on humanitarian goods.

Elsewhere, the diplomat reacted to remarks made by UK and UAE representatives during the session.

He rejected the “unjustified and unfounded” claim of UAE Minister for State Ahmed Bin Ali Al Sayegh over the three Iranian islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa. He noted that such claims are inconsistent with principles of international law.

He also rejected the allegation, made by the United Kingdom’s delegate, about Iran’s nuclear peaceful programmes. “Our nuclear activities are peaceful and consistent with our rights and obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and Safeguards Agreement,” he said.

MNA/PR