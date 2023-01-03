Iran calls for punishment of Soleimani's murder perpetrators

Iravani made the remarks in a letter to the Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres, President of the Security Council of the United Nations Ishikane Kimihiro, and President of the General Assembly of the United Nations Csaba Kőrösi on the occasion of the anniversary of the cowardly assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani by the US government.

The full text of the letter is as follows:

Upon instructions from my Government, I am writing to you with respect to the third anniversary of the horrific assassination of Martyr Major General Qassem Soleimani (the Commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, an official branch of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran) and his companions, which was carried out by the United States on 3 January 2020 at Baghdad International Airport. In this regard, I would like to bring your attention to the following:

1. Major General Qassem Soleimani was cowardly and deliberately assassinated while visiting Iraq at the formal request of the Iraqi Government. This crime, carried out by the United States forces on the direct order of the then-President of that Country, constituted an act of terrorism and a material breach of the obligations of the United States under international law, entailing its international responsibility.

2. Furthermore, as stated in our letter dated 3 January 2022 (S/2022/5), the Israeli regime was also involved in such a heinous crime, and its involvement was officially admitted by the former Israeli regime's military intelligence chief, who stated that "Israeli intelligence played a part" in that assassination and described it as "an achievement" and one of the two significant and important assassinations during his tenure. In addition, the United States utilized its Ramstein Airbase in Germany as well as some of its military bases in the region to carry out this terrorist operation.

3. Pursuant to our letters on 3, 7, and 29 January 2020 (S/2020/13, S/2020/16, and S/2020/81) and 3 January 2022 (S/2022/5), the Islamic Republic of Iran reiterates that all those who had aided, abetted or otherwise assisted and supported, whether directly or indirectly, by any means, including the Israeli regime and Germany, are responsible for their direct or indirect involvement in the conduct of this terrorist crime and must accordingly be brought to justice.

4. Given the grave consequences of the assassination of Major General Qassem Soleimani for regional and international peace and security, and despite the Security Council's numerous resolutions recognizing that all acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable and that all perpetrators, organizers, financiers, and sponsors of terrorist acts must be brought to justice. It is deeply concerning that the United Nations Security Council was prohibited from carrying out its pertinent duties under the United Nations Charter by the perpetrator, the United States. Inaction by the Security Council will only erode its already damaged credibility and authority.

5. It is worth mentioning that Major General Qassem Soleimani played a prominent role in assisting the peoples and governments of regional countries, including the Syrian Arab Republic and the Republic of Iraq, at their request in their fight against terrorist groups. His sacrifices were widely and repeatedly acknowledged by the peoples and authorities of the respective countries, earning him the titles of Hero of the Fight Against Terrorism and General of Peace. His assassination had served the common interests of the United States, the Israeli regime, and Daesh and other terrorist organizations in the region who hailed this crime and referred to it as "an act of divine intervention that benefited" them.

6. I would like to reiterate once more that the Iranian armed forces are steadfastly determined to vigorously continue Martyr Soleimani's path of actively aiding regional nations and governments in combating foreign-backed terrorist groups in our region until they are entirely eliminated.

I should be grateful if you would have the present letter circulated as a document of the Security Council.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

MNA/IRNA