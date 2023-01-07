Iran urges UNSC not to keep silent against Israel accusation

The Iranian diplomat roundly dismissed the Zionist regime's envoy Gilad Erdan’s anti-Iranian allegations, emphasizing, "The aim of such baseless accusations is to divert the world public opinion away from the continuing crimes and serious violations of international principles by the Zionist regime against the Palestinian people."

He pointed to the desecration of the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of al-Quds by Israel's new far-right security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, saying, "It is regrettable that the Zionist regime’s blatant violations of human rights and international humanitarian principles in the occupied Palestinian territories, including systematic and brazen provocations as well as desecration of holy places, are met with the international community’s apathy."

"If the international community, especially the Security Council, remains silent about the ongoing aggressions of the Zionist regime, the regime will continue to press ahead with its crimes and acts of aggression," Iravani noted referring to the sensitivity of Muslims worldwide to any desecration of their holy places.

The Iranian envoy called on the Security Council to condemn the ongoing violations and crimes of the Zionist regime in the occupied Palestinian territories and force the regime to strictly adhere to international laws, including the relevant UN resolutions.

The Israeli regime's national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque's compound in the holy occupied city of al-Quds' Old City on Tuesday. The compound is regarded by Muslims as their third-holiest site.

The Palestinian leadership called the intrusion "an unprecedented provocation."

The occupied West Bank-headquartered Palestinian foreign ministry reacted by warning that the move had violated both the international law and the historical status quo of the site, adding that it could trigger a "religious war."

The United Arab Emirates and China have also called on the United Nations Security Council to meet publicly after the provocation, and Jordan has summoned the Israeli ambassador to Amman, presenting him with a strong-worded protest note.

MNA/IRN84990915