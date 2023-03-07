Zionist regime attacks Syria's Aleppo International Airport

The SANA news agency said the missile attacks took place early on Tuesday morning.

Citing a military source, SANA said Israel “carried out an air attack from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, west of Latakia, targeting Aleppo International Airport”. SANA said the raid “caused material damage” to the airport and “put it out of service”.

The city of Aleppo was heavily damaged in the deadly 7.8-magnitude earthquake that hit southern Turkey and northwestern Syria last month. A number of countries have since sent aid shipments to the city’s airport.

On February 19, the Israeli regime's air attacks targeted residential areas in Damascus, killing at least five people and wounding 15, according to Syrian state news.

On January 2, the Syrian army said the regime’s military fired missiles towards the capital’s international airport, putting it out of service and killing two soldiers.

