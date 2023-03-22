  1. World
Mar 22, 2023

Israeli regime targets Syria's Aleppo airport with missiles

TEHRAN, Mar. 22 (MNA) – An Israeli regime's air attack has hit Syria’s Aleppo airport causing some material damage in the second strike on the facility this month, the Syrian defense ministry has said.

Marking the third attack on Aleppo airport in six months, the Israel regime launched “a number of missiles from the Mediterranean Sea, west of the coastal city of Latakia, at 3:55 am” (00:55 GMT), the defense ministry said early on Wednesday in a statement on Facebook, Aljazeera reported.

Earlier this month, Syrian state media said that an Israeli regime's air raid on Aleppo’s airport had damaged a runway, which was taken out of service.

The attack on Aleppo’s airport, a city that was heavily damaged in the 7.8-magnitude earthquake, which hit southern Turkey and northwestern Syria in February, forced the rerouting of humanitarian aid to Damascus and Latakia, according to state media.

The Israeli regime has carried out hundreds of air attacks against Syria but rarely admits responsibility.

