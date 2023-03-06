Iran diplomat, UN envoy discuss Syria

The latest political developments and the humanitarian situation in Syria, especially the consequences and damages of the recent earthquake that hit the country were among the topics discussed between Khaji and Pederson.

The two sides emphasized the need to facilitate the sending of humanitarian aid to the Syrian people and to avoid politicizing in this regard.

Opposing the sanctions and obstacles in sending humanitarian to the earthquake victims, Khaji called for an increase and acceleration in the transfer of unconditional international humanitarian aid to Syria.

