Aug 28, 2023, 9:46 AM

Israeli regime conducts fresh missile attack on Syria

TEHRAN, Aug. 28 (MNA) – In a new invasion, the Israeli regime carried out a missile strike on Aleppo International Airport, putting it out of service, media outlets reported, citing the Syrian Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, the Israeli regime "carried out another act of aggression against Syria, conducting a missile strike on Aleppo International Airport at 4:30 a.m."

"The attack damaged the runway," the ministry added, TASS reported.

Aleppo International Airport was targeted twice earlier this year. On March 7, the airport stopped operations for over two weeks following an Israeli regime's airstrike.

Humanitarian aid deliveries for people affected by the February 6 earthquake were temporarily redirected to Latakia and Damascus. On May 5, an Israeli regime's attack damaged the runway and the airport was closed for a few days.

