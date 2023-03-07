  1. Politics
Syrian Foreign Ministry:

Aggression on Aleppo Airport shows Zionist regime's barbarism

TEHRAN, Mar. 07 (MNA) – The Syrian Foreign and Expatriates Ministry condmened the Zionist Israeli's criminal aggression on Aleppo International Airport saying the attack showed the ugliest forms of barbarism and inhuman nature of the Israeli regime.

Foreign and Expatriates Ministry has stressed that the criminal aggression perpetrated by the Israeli regime on Tuesday at dawn which targeted Aleppo International Airport and caused it to go out of service is considered a double crime as it targeted from one hand a civil airport and on the other hand it targeted one of the main channels for the delivery of humanitarian aid from inside and outside Syria to the victims of the devastative earthquake that hit the area on February 6th, SANA reported. 

The Ministry added, in a statement posted on its page on twitter, that this aggression reflects again the ugliest forms of barbarism and inhumanity of the Israeli regime and its practice of the most outrageous violations of the international law, including the international humanitarian law.

Syria warns the Zionists against the repercussions of continuing commitment of these crimes, the Ministry also said, calling upon the international community to condemn them and work on to put an end for them, particularly that they presage more threats and risks on the security and peace of the region and the world.

The Zionists carried out an air attack from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, west of Latakia, targeting Aleppo International Airport early on Tuesday morning. 

The city of Aleppo was heavily damaged in the deadly 7.8-magnitude earthquake that hit southern Turkey and northwestern Syria last month. A number of countries have since sent aid shipments to the city’s airport.

