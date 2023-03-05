Syria condemns visit by top US general as illegal

”The US chairman of the chiefs of staff made an illegal visit to an illegal US military base in northeast Syria, and claimed that the reason for this visit was to assess the effectiveness of the war against Daesh organization, however, the international community knows very well that Daesh is an illegitimate offspring of US intelligence, ,” an official source at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in a statement on Sunday, according to Syrian official news agency SANA.

The source added that the criminal acts of Daesh targeted innocent Syrian citizens, as more than 60 of them were martyred during the past few days.

The source clarified that the support provided by the US forces to terrorist and separatist militias in the areas of its occupation is a declared American stance aimed at prolonging the terrorist war against Syria for goals that are no longer hidden from anyone.

The source also pointed out the catastrophic situation of the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the US administration on Syria.

“Syria strongly condemns this flagrant violation by the US military official of the sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the source said , calling on the US administration to immediately stop its systematic and continuous violations of the international law, and stop its support for separatist armed militias.

The source concluded that Syria reiterates that these US practices will not divert it from its focus on fighting terrorism and its efforts to preserve its sovereignty, security and stability.

Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, made the unannounced visit on Saturday to assess a nearly eight-year-old mission there and to review safeguards for US troops against attack, SANA reported.

Milley told reporters traveling with him that he believed US troops and their Kurdish-led Syrian partners were making progress at ensuring a alleged lasting defeat of the ISIL terrorist group.

The legitimate Syrian government in Damascus led by President Bashar Assad considers the presence of the American and Turkish forces on Syrian soil as illegal and occupation and has called for their immediate withdrawal to exercise its sovereignty over all Syrian territories.

SKH/PR