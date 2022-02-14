US, E3 stronger will to shorten distance to reach agreement

Answering a question over the latest development over the ongoing sanctions removal talks between Iran and P4+1, Khatibzadeh said in his weekly press conference on Monday that negotiations are being held as before and there is no deadlock in the Vienna talks.

Iran has made its political decisions for years and has decided to remain in the JCOPA, he said, adding that Tehran is waiting to receive a response from the Western parties over its initiatives.

He went on to say, "The stronger the will of the United States and the three European countries, the shorter the distance to reach an agreement."

Asked about demands of the American side in the negotiations, the Iranian senior diplomat said that the United States is not trustworthy.

Saying that Iran and P4+1 are looking for objective guarantees, he added that the US must guarantee that it will not again violate international laws and regimes.

All sanctions that are inconsistent with the JCPOA and Resolution 2231 must be removed completely, he noted.

Iran closely pursuing developments in Ukraine

Khatibzadeh also spoke about the recent development over the issue of Ukraine and the status of Iranian citizens in this country.

Expressing concern about the escalation of tensions between Ukraine and Russia, he added that Iran is closely following the developments in Ukraine.

Referring to Iran's good relations with both countries, he said that the country invite the two sides to resolve their disputes peacefully.

RHM/FNA14001125000185