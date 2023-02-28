West not telling truth on Iran nuclear program

Faisal Mekdad delivered a speech at the UN Conference on Disarmament in Geneva.

He blamed the US for the lack of conclusion in the nuclear talks with Iran, noting that it was the US that withdrew from the deal (JCPOA).

It is also the consequence of the fact that the European countries and the EU that have not lived up to their commitments, the diplomat added.

The mere way to overcome the deteriorating situation in the global security context is to comply with international law and the UN Charter, to fulfill its obligations on arms control and nuclear disarmament, and to promote it away from double standards and restrictive political programs, he further noted.

Syria faced a cruel war in which certain countries resorted to terrorism against the Syrians to pursue in line with their goals, providing tens of thousands of foreign terrorists with a variety of support and weapons, including a variety of internationally banned weapons against the Syrian nation, he pointed out.

TM/IRN85043372