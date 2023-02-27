Iran never distanced itself from negotiations, diplomacy: FM

Referring to his recent visit to Baghdad and his meetings with top Iraqi officials, including his counterpart, Fuad Hussein, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in an interview with Iran's Al-Alam television network that the Iraqi foreign minister had returned from an earlier visit to Washington with a message for Iran.

“He carried the message that the American side is ready for an agreement” with Iran on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Amir-Abdollahian added.

“We have always welcomed the path of diplomacy and negotiation and never distanced ourselves from negotiation,” Iran's foreign minister emphasized.

He added that Iran is ready to work toward an agreement on the JCPOA and return of all signatories to their commitments under the deal within the framework of negotiations carried out in the Austrian capital city of Vienna and based on messages exchanged between Tehran and Washington through non-paper contacts.

Iran's top diplomat stressed that any such agreement must guarantee the interests of all parties while respecting the Islamic Republic of Iran's red lines as well.

“If the American side acts realistically within the framework of the message it has sent and avoids repeating its previous hypocritical media remarks, we will not be far from an agreement,” Amir-Abdollahian said.

Iran's foreign minister added, “The problem, however, is that Americans always issue contradictory diplomatic and media messages. I mean, they send positive diplomatic messages while making different media remarks. We hope that [this time around] Americans would act realistically and avoid being hypocritical.”

MNA/PR