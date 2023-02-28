  1. Technology
Feb 28, 2023, 12:20 PM

President Raeisi awards Khwarizmi festival laureates

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – The 36th Khwarizmi International Festival and Khwarizmi Youth Award winners were awarded by Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi on Tuesday.

Delivering a speech at the ceremony, President Raeisi stated, "The continuum of knowledge, research, innovation, and technology ensures sustainable development in the country."

Considering science and technology as the basis of the country's authority, the Iranian president called for developing research in these fields.

There are no boundaries to science and technology, Raeisi said, adding, "Therefore, our interaction with all nations and governments in the world should be for interaction in the transfer of knowledge and technology."

The Khwarizmi International Award is a research award given annually by the President of Iran. The awardees, 10 senior researchers, and 10 young researchers are selected by the Iranian Research Organization for Science and Technology. 

