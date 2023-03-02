Raeisi warns Europe against harboring anti-Iran terrorists

"The European countries' territories should not serve as a source of plot and threats against the Iranian nation's interests," President Ebrahim Raeisi said in a telephone call from Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo on Wednesday.

Iran is inclined to preserve and enhance favorable and constructive relations with the rest of the world, including Europe, Raeisi said, according to press TV website.

He, however, cautioned foreign governments, including those in the continent, to avoid coming under the influence of false information that are propagated by anti-Iran groups.

"If a government chooses the path of confrontation under the influence of the false and misleading information [that are provided] by terrorist and mercenary movements, it stands to lose," Raeisi said.

The Iranian president was referring to ongoing demonization and misinformation campaigns that have been led for decades by anti-Iran terrorist groups such as the Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO).

The European Union has removed the name of the MKO from its list of terrorist organization and allows its ringleaders and members to roam freely across the continent and throw lavish conferences there.

This is while the group's acts of terror are responsible for killing thousands of Iranians since the victory of Iran's Islamic Revolution in 1979.

Raeisi also expressed concern about some European countries' provision of support for Islamophobic activities.

Several European countries are accused of enabling "state-sponsored" Islamophobia by contributing to systematic suppression of their Muslim communities and tolerating sacrilegious insults against the Abrahamic religion.

"The Islamic Republic is inclined to resolve [its] issues [with others] through recourse to a cooperative approach, of course, on the condition that the other side opts for such an approach too," Raeisi said.

The Belgian official, for his part, laid emphasis on the important development of relations between the two sides given their 130-year-old history of diplomatic relations.

"Belgium always chooses the path of dialogue towards the reinforcement of its relations with Iran, and is inclined to resolve various issues through [recourse to] an approach that is based on understanding and cooperation," he said.

